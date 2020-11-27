EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder
Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a man whose family was killed with an axe.
The bodies of 42-year-old mother and her children, aged between six months and 10 were found by neighbours at their home in the Dabekweni area in Kwaaiman on Tuesday.
Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told Eyewitness News that a team of detectives has been instructed to move with speed and pull resources together to secure an arrest.
