Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday
After damning evidence by forensics company ENS put him at the centre of looting by technology company EOH Holdings, Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo will on Friday give testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
His testimony comes after the commission heard that IT company EOH allegedly made questionable payments to senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.
RELATED: Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba
Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo were among the recipients of these amounts.
Managing Director of ENS Forensics Steven Powell shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management.
More from Politics
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry.Read More
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP
ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel
Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.Read More
Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter
Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt.Read More
Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba
Action SA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba weighs in on current mayor being implicated in alleged corruption.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton
Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy?Read More
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition
Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20.Read More