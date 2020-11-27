Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday





After damning evidence by forensics company ENS put him at the centre of looting by technology company EOH Holdings, Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo will on Friday give testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

His testimony comes after the commission heard that IT company EOH allegedly made questionable payments to senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo were among the recipients of these amounts.

Managing Director of ENS Forensics Steven Powell shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management.