We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP
The African National Congress has rescinded its decision to reinstate a rape accused members of its provincial executive committee (PEC).
The former MEC who is out on bail is accused of raping his two eight-year-old daughters.
The ANC in Mpumalanga received backlash for their decision and the ANCWL criticised the provincial party for playing politics with women’s bodies.
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini about the matter.
He is not the only person in the province that is charged with any corruption or any serious crimes so, in the midst of us wanting to implement the resolutions in the whole province, the issue of legal advice came in.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
Other people charged with corruption and other serious crime are not stepping aside and the very same person was complaining that in the province it seems he is the only one yet he was not, hence we took the decision to reinstate him.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
Manzini says they later reversed their decision because they understood the seriousness of the matter.
The PEC used its wisdom hence we rescinded the decision because we understood the seriousness of the matter.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
The PEC knew the seriousness of the matter hence we support the victims. Seeking clarity on the stepping aside from the NEC does not mean we do not support the victim.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
We have a challenge of the interpretation of the stepping aside as an organisation hence we are seeking legal advice.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
The former MEC member cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims but the ANC Mpumalanga PEC earlier issued a statement naming the MEC.
We were not aware that minors were involved at that time and we apologised.Sasekani Manzini, ANC spokesperson - Mpumalanga
Listen to the full interview below...
