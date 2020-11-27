Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed





After damning evidence by forensics company ENS put him at the centre of looting by technology company EOH Holdings, Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday also said that the commission would be laying complaint against former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni for revealing the identity of protected witness, Mr X.

Myeni repeatedly mentioning Mr X's name after the commission told her not to do so. Even after she was warned she said it was because she was used to calling him by his name and it was a mistake. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Zondo has received her submission from her legal team and he is instructing the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint, she reports.

She says Makhubo is told the commission that his company received a contract with the city before he became African National Congress Johannesburg treasurer.

But the key thing to ask is when he became MMC for Finance, why didnt he take care of the conflict of interest that appeared? Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

