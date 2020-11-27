Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers
Usually a shopping bonanza, Black Friday this year is quieter than people expected.
We haven't seen those long queues of shoppers that we have experienced in recent years.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng who has been at different shops this Black Friday.
We were out at Shoprite in Diepsloot in the morning and them we went to Makro in Woodmead. In previous years, you would see these long queues and people would rush into the stores.Refilwe Pitjeng, Reporter - Eyewitness News
However, this year, it was different, the mood at these shops was somber with a maximum of five shoppers walking into these stores every five minutes, she says.
She adds that most people she spoke to citied the pandemic and job cuts as some of the reasons they are not spending like they did in previous years.
Listen below to the full conversation:
