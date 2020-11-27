Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Online purchases skyrocket during Black Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dan Buntman - Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Today at 18:13
What Black Friday means to the taxi industry ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive and Director at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience. 27 November 2020 1:11 PM
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry. 27 November 2020 12:45 PM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
View all Politics
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Business
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers

27 November 2020 1:11 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Black Friday
shoppers
COVID19

Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience.

Usually a shopping bonanza, Black Friday this year is quieter than people expected.

We haven't seen those long queues of shoppers that we have experienced in recent years.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng who has been at different shops this Black Friday.

We were out at Shoprite in Diepsloot in the morning and them we went to Makro in Woodmead. In previous years, you would see these long queues and people would rush into the stores.

Refilwe Pitjeng, Reporter - Eyewitness News

However, this year, it was different, the mood at these shops was somber with a maximum of five shoppers walking into these stores every five minutes, she says.

She adds that most people she spoke to citied the pandemic and job cuts as some of the reasons they are not spending like they did in previous years.

Listen below to the full conversation:


27 November 2020 1:11 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Black Friday
shoppers
COVID19

More from Local

lebo-m-2-edited-mainjpg

Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show

27 November 2020 2:58 PM

On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anc-flagjpg

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

27 November 2020 11:08 AM

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder

27 November 2020 8:11 AM

An Eastern Cape mother and her five children were found murdered with an axe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Low COVID-19 numbers in Gauteng doesn't mean we mustn't worry about resurgence'

27 November 2020 7:41 AM

Gauteng Command Council's professor Bruce Mellado says a second wave when people return to the province in January is possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fgd1fgdk518jkrla7sbljpg

Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it

26 November 2020 10:21 AM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

banking-clientjpg

Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints

25 November 2020 9:15 PM

The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

147671446-sjpg

October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts

25 November 2020 6:58 PM

Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makhubojpg

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

25 November 2020 5:52 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

Local Politics

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

Politics

EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder

Local

EWN Highlights

SCA drops charges against duo convicted of Coligny teen Moshoeu’s murder

27 November 2020 4:41 PM

Cele: More than 20 suspects arrested in connection with truck drivers' attacks

27 November 2020 3:17 PM

Kodwa: I received EOH-linked money but there was nothing illegal, corrupt

27 November 2020 3:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA