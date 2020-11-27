Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show





International composer and producer Lebo M will let people into his private life in the upcoming reality show this festive season.

The Lion King composer says he is ready to let South Africans and the world know more about his life and family.

Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on the Azania Mosaka Show, Lebo M says _'Lebo M - Coming Home' _touchesa variety of issues most families go through.

Most families deal with the issues we will be tackling, some funny, some painful and some are hilarious. Lebo M, Composer

Before the Lion King, my first real sense of pressure was 30 years ago when I did Power of One. It was my first soundtrack and the biggest problem was how do you choose your next project. Lebo M, Composer

Listen to the full interview below...