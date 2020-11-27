Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show
International composer and producer Lebo M will let people into his private life in the upcoming reality show this festive season.
The Lion King composer says he is ready to let South Africans and the world know more about his life and family.
Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on the Azania Mosaka Show, Lebo M says _'Lebo M - Coming Home' _touchesa variety of issues most families go through.
Most families deal with the issues we will be tackling, some funny, some painful and some are hilarious.Lebo M, Composer
Before the Lion King, my first real sense of pressure was 30 years ago when I did Power of One. It was my first soundtrack and the biggest problem was how do you choose your next project.Lebo M, Composer
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards
Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations.Read More
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Local
Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers
Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience.Read More
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP
ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.Read More
EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder
An Eastern Cape mother and her five children were found murdered with an axe.Read More
'Low COVID-19 numbers in Gauteng doesn't mean we mustn't worry about resurgence'
Gauteng Command Council's professor Bruce Mellado says a second wave when people return to the province in January is possible.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission.Read More