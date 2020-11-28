How to use boxing to stay healthy and fit





Do you want to lose weight and get fit but want something different from the normal gym?

Why not try boxing?

Boxfit is using boxing to help ordinary people to achieve their fitness goals while staying strong.

Head coach at Boxfit gym in Glenhazel, Simon Domingos says they also work on the nutrition.

Boxing uses your whole body, the power of your punch come from your legs. We show you how to use your whole body to throw a punch effectively. Simon Domingos, Head coach - Boxfit gym

We focus on your whole body and show you how to move, protect yourself and how to strike. Boxing is all in one where you work the whole body. Simon Domingos, Head coach - Boxfit gym

Domingos says due to covid-19, they have reduced their group training numbers.

Listen to the full interview below...