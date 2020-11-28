Streaming issues? Report here
2020
Latest Local
Understanding symptoms, diagnosis of prostate cancer CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fudile Nyati talks about the symptoms of prostate cancer and how it is diagnosed. 28 November 2020 8:06 AM
How to use boxing to stay healthy and fit Head coach at Boxfit gym in Glenhazel, Simon Domingos says they teach people how to use the whole body when boxing. 28 November 2020 7:02 AM
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry. 27 November 2020 12:45 PM
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Politics
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Business
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
How to use boxing to stay healthy and fit

28 November 2020 7:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Healthy living
Boxing
excercise
boxfit

Head coach at Boxfit gym in Glenhazel, Simon Domingos says they teach people how to use the whole body when boxing.

Do you want to lose weight and get fit but want something different from the normal gym?

Why not try boxing?

Boxfit is using boxing to help ordinary people to achieve their fitness goals while staying strong.

Head coach at Boxfit gym in Glenhazel, Simon Domingos says they also work on the nutrition.

Boxing uses your whole body, the power of your punch come from your legs. We show you how to use your whole body to throw a punch effectively.

Simon Domingos, Head coach - Boxfit gym

We focus on your whole body and show you how to move, protect yourself and how to strike. Boxing is all in one where you work the whole body.

Simon Domingos, Head coach - Boxfit gym

Domingos says due to covid-19, they have reduced their group training numbers.

Listen to the full interview below...


