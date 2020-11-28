Understanding symptoms, diagnosis of prostate cancer





According to a study conducted between 1986 and 2006 more men with prostate cancer have been found in South Africa.

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fudile Nyati says currently, prostate cancer is the number two cause of cancer-related death in men.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Dr Nyati says many men hate the prostate cancer examination.

We really do not know what causes prostate cancer. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

People of African ancestry anywhere in the world have a high risk of cancer of the prostate. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyathi says most people won't have symptoms in the early stages and that is why an examination is important.

If you are a male and have frequent passing of urine especially at night and diabetes is excluded, then think seriously about cancer of the prostate. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

If you have difficulty starting or stopping urine and a burning sensation during urination or ejaculation then you must think about prostate cancer. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

