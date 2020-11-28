Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title
Pitso Mosimane made history on Friday night by winning his second CAF Champion League title.
A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo.
The win by Al Ahly meant Mosimane became the only third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary to win the Champions League title with two clubs.
In 2016, Mosimane guided Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to a 3-1 aggregate victory over Zamalek.
Finally , I had to come to Nile River to catch the big Fish. pic.twitter.com/Jo6ITY3j3T— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 27, 2020
Alone we can do so little, but together but together we can do so much. Thanks Captain El Khatib , and the board, players,technical team, players, staff, admin, supporters, my Family , South Africa and Almighty God for the trophy.🙏🙏— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 27, 2020
Pitso Mosimane.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 27, 2020
One Word For This Man. pic.twitter.com/bW3Aro30TC
