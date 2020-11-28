Limpopo inmate escapes after stabbing police officer to death

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
International Anti-Corruption Day: Our future is at risk from corruption, say SA youth in CW report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:07
Auditor-general update on the covid-19 relief funds audit
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:10
International Anti-Corruption Day: Corruption Watch releases 'Our Future is not for Sale' report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:15
Court to hear Afriforum urgent bid against rewrite of leaked matric papers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum
Willie Spies
Today at 12:23
Follow up: Convalescent Blood Plasma Trial using antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Legal Talk: Here's what you need to know about the new land ownership laws & policies planned for SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:37
Steve Thompson (and a group of ex-rugby union players) intend to sue the RFU for brain damage
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ross Tucker
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 12:40
Hlophe denies he tried to swing pro-Zuma ruling
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA sees a 191 percent increase in spam calls in just seven months
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:52
Afrodaddy fundraising for Saartjie Baartman centre
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 18:13
Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boniswa Pezisa - CEO at Net#work BBDO
Latest Local
Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19 The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away. 9 December 2020 8:11 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Local
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue' Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid. 8 December 2020 1:03 PM
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed. 8 December 2020 7:38 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures. 8 December 2020 6:51 PM
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures. 8 December 2020 1:52 PM
View all Business
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir's Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Limpopo inmate escapes after stabbing police officer to death

28 November 2020 7:00 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Limpopo prison break

It's understood Nyadzani Muvhuso was in police custody on Friday when he managed to overpower a 57-year-old warrant officer.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Limpopo are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from jail after allegedly killing a police officer in Mutale outside Thohoyandou.

It's understood Nyadzani Muvhuso was in police custody on Friday when he managed to overpower a 57-year-old warrant officer.

Police said the officer routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times. The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole money from a safe before escaping.

Manhunt launched for inmate who escaped from police cells after allegedly killing a Warrant Officer #CrimeStop...

Posted by South African Police Service on Friday, November 27, 2020

Muvhuso had been behind bars on charges of rape, kidnapping and for being in violation of a protection order.

“The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has directed that the 72-hour activation plan be implemented to track down the suspect,” said the police's Motlafela Mojapelo.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Limpopo inmate escapes after stabbing police officer to death


28 November 2020 7:00 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
More from Local

eoxj31xxyaizts4jpg

Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19

9 December 2020 8:11 AM

The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away.

Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas

8 December 2020 8:11 PM

The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'

Read More arrow_forward

wagyu-beefjpg

Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)

8 December 2020 7:40 PM

Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.

Read More arrow_forward

substationjpg

Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC

8 December 2020 4:14 PM

Gauteng MMC for Infrastructure Mpho Moerane says they are working with Home Affairs to establish when the family arrived in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Economy economic growth gdp recovery 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter

8 December 2020 1:52 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.

Read More arrow_forward

substationjpg

Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ

8 December 2020 9:04 AM

Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home.

Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report

7 December 2020 5:41 PM

Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape.

Read More arrow_forward

201120 Brackenfell10

Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race

7 December 2020 4:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC.

Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report

7 December 2020 3:14 PM

The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

200630-classroom-edjpg

Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers

7 December 2020 7:29 AM

The union's general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says this decision is irrational and unfair to those that are innocent.

Read More arrow_forward

