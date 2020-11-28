Limpopo inmate escapes after stabbing police officer to death





JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Limpopo are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from jail after allegedly killing a police officer in Mutale outside Thohoyandou.

It's understood Nyadzani Muvhuso was in police custody on Friday when he managed to overpower a 57-year-old warrant officer.

Police said the officer routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times. The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole money from a safe before escaping.

Muvhuso had been behind bars on charges of rape, kidnapping and for being in violation of a protection order.

“The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has directed that the 72-hour activation plan be implemented to track down the suspect,” said the police's Motlafela Mojapelo.

