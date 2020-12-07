Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Branckenfell High School report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Brekenfell: WC Education Dept finds no evidence of racism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 15:20
EWN: Suzanne Daniels back to give Eskom-related testimony at the state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Cape Town Woman uses Instagram to Support Struggling Street Artists
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marguerite Mavros Macdonald
Today at 16:10
Public protector’s Sars ‘Rogue Unit’ report set aside by High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
New app brings petrol to your car
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Dogon, COO of Refuel
Today at 16:40
[Promotion] Toys for Joy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Today at 16:50
Afriforum's Rape crisis report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 17:10
Is Brackenfell High a representation of untransformed schools in the WC?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Today at 17:20
Medical doctor Kopano Matlwa Mabaso is also on Gates’ list of heroes.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso
Today at 17:46
Global Young Innovators Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karen Eksteen, Found and CEO of InnoCircle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:08
A cautionary tale about the vaccine-optimism priced into global stock markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers The union's general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says this decision is irrational and unfair to those that are innocent. 7 December 2020 7:29 AM
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Afr... 6 December 2020 10:23 AM
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter... 6 December 2020 8:07 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 7 December 2020 12:41 PM
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness. 7 December 2020 11:56 AM
High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also been ordered to pay 15% of the cost. 7 December 2020 11:23 AM
View all Politics
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities

7 December 2020 6:50 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Plastic
Littering
plastic bottles
plastic pollution
Plastic waste
plastic bag pollution
plastic pollution in water
plastic bags
illegal dumping
landfills

Cleaning up South Africa starts with us.

Did you know? South Africans generate roughly 54,2 million tons of waste every year. On average, that means that each of the country’s 57 million citizens produces about 2,5 kilograms of waste per day – enough to fill an entire football field 10 metres deep, every day.

Sadly, 90% of this waste is plastic - littered, illegally dumped or discarded in landfills, before it leaks from stormwater systems into upstream rivers and, eventually end up in the ocean, where it poses a devastating and significant threat to freshwater, marine life and, the human food chain.

Littering poses a challenge in SA

While plastic creates employment and contributes 76 billion rand to our economy, plastic waste undermines the flood absorption and water storage capacity of our wetlands and threatens catchments, river systems, estuaries and oceans.

According to the State of Waste Report (SoWR) published by the Department of Environmental Affairs in 2017, the harmful impact of waste, and particularly plastic, on the marine environment is one of the reasons that littering has become a key focus of the department.

Statistics in the report estimated the quantity of South Africa’s mismanaged plastic waste at 630,000 tons – ranking the country 11th amongst the world’s 20 worst offenders of marine pollution in 2010.

Here’s what we can do about plastic pollution

Most of the plastic waste generated in South Africa is littered in our communities by the very people who live there.

While the Constitution guarantees the right of all South Africans to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being, it is up to us as South Africans to change our attitudes towards plastic pollution and clean up our communities.

As parents, it is our responsibility to remind our children not to litter and, just as it is our responsibility to take every opportunity to educate our fellow South Africans when we witness them dumping waste illegally and, ensure that they understand that they have a role to play in taking better care of our environment.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is calling on South African consumers to demand that retailers provide eco-friendly food packaging for fast food wrappers, opt for glass bottles of water over plastic and, choose reusable shopping bags instead of plastic carrier bags.

Visit www.environment.gov.za for more information.


This article first appeared on 947 : Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities


7 December 2020 6:50 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Plastic
Littering
plastic bottles
plastic pollution
Plastic waste
plastic bag pollution
plastic pollution in water
plastic bags
illegal dumping
landfills

More from Lifestyle

aza-otter-trail-day-1-facebook-plain-1jpg

Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail

4 December 2020 2:52 PM

After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

147671446-sjpg

October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts

25 November 2020 6:58 PM

Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels

Politics

Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers

Local

We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone

Politics

EWN Highlights

MEC Madikizela monitors compliance with COVID-19 regulations at CT taxi ranks

7 December 2020 2:54 PM

Government announces R1 billion boost for subsistence farmers

7 December 2020 2:50 PM

Joburg, JBay Rage postponed until further notice, say organisers

7 December 2020 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA