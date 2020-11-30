50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
I'm surprised you managed to write such a short book!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Alexander Parker, author of “50 People Who Stuffed Up South Africa”.
Parker is also the author of “50 People Who Messed Up the World"; a book reviewed on The Money Show almost exactly three years ago.
Trending business books recently discussed on The Money Show:
-
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
-
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
-
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Description of “50 People Who Stuffed Up South Africa” on loot.co.za:
Part history, part social commentary, “50 People Who Stuffed Up South Africa” is an engrossing and edifying read that delves into South African politics, war, sport and culture, and answers the question, "who are the greatest villains, the direst leaders, the foulest corrupters and the most offensive personalities to have spread their regrettable influence through our fine and glorious land?"
From Jan van Riebeeck in 1652 to Sepp Blatter in 2010 – via Basson, Botha, Shaka and Shaik – it is filled with the nastiest names to have besmirched our past.
These are men of infamy (and three women) who have steered the good ship South Africa firmly in the wrong direction by virtue of their ruinous megalomania (Mbeki, Rhodes), foul convictions (Verwoerd, Terre’Blanche) or general idiocy (Malema, Erwin).
But the obvious political gangsters and historical heavy-hitters are just the half of it: there’s also the colonial warmonger (Lord Milner), the national embarrassment (Rudolph Straeuli), the societal delinquent (the minibus taxi driver), the unexpected sports villain (Richie Benaud!), the Euro-chancer (Mark Thatcher), the traitor (Kevin Pietersen) and the twat (Kevin Pietersen).
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
--
Trending, right now, on The Money Show:
-
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
-
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)
-
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
More from Business Books
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More