Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona (60) was either “poor” or “breathtakingly rich”, depending on who you ask.
After a life of excess and being sucked dry by armies of groupies, Maradona’s lawyers say his estate is worth about R1.5 million (£75 000).
He lived beyond his means and was very generous. If you want to know where his money went, talk to the people who surrounded him and used him.Angelo Pisani, lawyer - Diego Maradona
His family is having none of it; they claim Maradona was worth more than R3 billion (£150 million) at the time of his death.
Whatever the case may be, Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages.
Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed David Thompson, Senior Legal Adviser for Sanlam Trust.
It’s amazing how many celebrities – Prince and Elvis come to mind – don’t get around to drafting a will…David Thompson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust
It’s not too complicated putting a will together… just get it done… The last thing you want is for your money to revert to the State or something terrible like that…David Thompson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust
I find those very wealthy people who draft their own will… it’s a stuff up! …David Thompson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust
It happens quite a lot [wealthy people who die without a will] …David Thompson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust
