World Aids Day: 'COVID-19 has impacted severely on people on HIV treatment'





As the world commemorates World Aids Day, South Africa has made gains in the treating of HIV.

However, there is still much work that needs to happen as the country still has 20% of the world's infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his latest newsletter said many of the country’s HIV/Aids services have suffered due to the pressure caused to health facilities by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bongani Bingwa chats to SA National Aids Council executive manager and Cheka Impilo National Campaign technical lead Rev Zwo Nevhutalu says the coronavirus pandemic has impacted greatly on the fight against HIV/Aids.

COVID-19 has impacted severely on people on HIV treatment and research has shown that during the coronavirus pandemic, fewer people were put on HIV treatment and there are people that are also dropping out of treatment. Reverand Zwo Nevhutalu, Executive manager - SA National Aids Council

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that when we are faced with a pandemic, people need to protect each other and also protect others as well. Reverand Zwo Nevhutalu, Executive manager - SA National Aids Council

