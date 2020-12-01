[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral
Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a dog owner wrestling a python that was chocking her puppy went viral.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
