Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid second wave hits Suidooster Fees and performers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jana Hattingh - CEO Suidooster Fees
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday -Work remotely from Mauritius
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zainab Bouzaine - Immigration specialist at Expatweb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Solidarity Fund CEO on extending aid and their lifespan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO Solidarity Fund
Today at 07:20
Attempted hit on Kinnear murder witness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 investigative journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Talking about race should start early
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pragya Agarwal - Behavioral Scientist and Author at ...
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Economic and Tourism update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Update on possible new booze, curfew rules for Covid hot spotsafter government meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
#TheCornerOffice -Thomas Pays, Ozow CEO and co-founder -'CapeTalk's Toys for Joy with Ozow'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Sustainable Braai Wood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Today at 11:32
Skurrel Clothing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury- Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they haven't seen truck attacks since Thursday. 1 December 2020 6:01 PM
Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks. 1 December 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole. 1 December 2020 9:55 AM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show. 1 December 2020 8:23 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as girls notice huge spider crawling across car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Formula 1 Romain Grosjean gives update after surviving high-speed crash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

1 December 2020 9:55 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Correctional services
Parole
Andile Lungisa

The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole.

On Tuesday the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released from prison on parole.

In a statement the department said the release conditions were in accordance with the law.

RELATED: Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'

The statement said: "Classified as a first time offender with a positive support system, and having responded positively to rehabilitation programmes, parole placement for Lungisa is in line with Section 73(7)(a) of the Correctional Services Act. The Act determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration for possible parole placement. This must be read together with Section 276(1)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Act as it stipulates a mandatory one sixth of the sentence to be served before any consideration for parole."

Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after hitting a Democratic Alliance councillor with a glass jug on the head during a heated council meeting in 2016.


1 December 2020 9:55 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Correctional services
Parole
Andile Lungisa

More from Politics

150520strike.jpg

Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb

1 December 2020 6:48 PM

The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tom Moyane

Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)

30 November 2020 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu myeni

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

27 November 2020 12:45 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anc-flagjpg

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

27 November 2020 11:08 AM

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191205geoffgif

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday

27 November 2020 8:42 AM

The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka

26 November 2020 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eoh-execpng

It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO

26 November 2020 6:44 PM

Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

president-cyril-ramaphosajpg

Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

26 November 2020 1:06 PM

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

26 November 2020 12:46 PM

Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

Politics

KwaSizabantu Mission feel exonerated by panel findings

Local

Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak

Local

Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF

Local

EWN Highlights

Boko Haram claims Nigeria farm massacre as toll rises to 76

1 December 2020 8:35 PM

France plans COVID-19 vaccination drive from April

1 December 2020 7:47 PM

Masango tells Zondo Inquiry he believed that Eskom exec Koko was monitoring him

1 December 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA