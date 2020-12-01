Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled
On Tuesday the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released from prison on parole.
In a statement the department said the release conditions were in accordance with the law.
RELATED: Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'
The statement said: "Classified as a first time offender with a positive support system, and having responded positively to rehabilitation programmes, parole placement for Lungisa is in line with Section 73(7)(a) of the Correctional Services Act. The Act determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration for possible parole placement. This must be read together with Section 276(1)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Act as it stipulates a mandatory one sixth of the sentence to be served before any consideration for parole."
Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after hitting a Democratic Alliance councillor with a glass jug on the head during a heated council meeting in 2016.
