Stephen McGowan: Converting to Islam was a huge decision
A former Al-Qaeda hostage Stephen McGowan says he went through six years of hell while being held captive by the group but he got to learn more about them.
McGowan became the terrorist group's longest-held captive after being seized in 2011 in Mali and released in 2017.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, McGowan says 90% of the things people say about Al-Qaeda are not true.
He adds that converting to Islam is what made him live in the desert.
I was a Christian beforehand, I believed in God and it was a big mental battle but at the end of the day, it was about survival for me.Stephen McGowan
It was a very difficult decision. I do see my time in the desert as me living in another country.Stephen McGowan
Converting to Islam was a huge decision, it took me days and I was hated but it was the best decision I made because it allowed me to start to live.Stephen McGowan
Listen to the full interview below...
