KwaSizabantu Mission feel exonerated by panel findings





KwaSizabantu mission (KSB) in KwaZulu-Natal says the report compiled by a panel it appointed has exonerated them.

The panel found that the church is not a cult but that congregants follow the church leaders with blind faith.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, KwaSizabantu representative Dirk Combrink says the report by News24 ruined a lot of lives.

We consider this panel to be fully independent. Their criteria for their selection was their ability, experience, expertise and that they have no previous contact with the mission. Dirk Combrink - KwaSizabantu representative

We definitely feel that the findings have exonerated the mission. Dirk Combrink - KwaSizabantu representative

Combrink says he is concerned about people questioning the independence of the panel.

Our panel cross-examined the witness and tested the evidence in the affidavits and found that there was no credibility. Dirk Combrink - KwaSizabantu representative

Our senior advocate has indicated that he has received instruction to prepare summons against News24 and the details will be available soon. Dirk Combrink - KwaSizabantu representative

