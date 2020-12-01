Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matric Mathematics paper 2 leak.
Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.
He was granted R1000 bail when he appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has more.
RELATED: Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptos
The police have made an announcement saying they have arrested Themba Daniel Shikwambana, a 31-year-old man from Johannesburg.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He was arrested for the theft of Maths paper 2.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
