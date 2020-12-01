Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak





A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matric Mathematics paper 2 leak.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.

He was granted R1000 bail when he appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has more.

