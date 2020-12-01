Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Remember the hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" from the 80s?
The feel-good acapella ditty won American Bobby McFerrin the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 1988.
Now Checkers has put its own twist on the tune for the festive season.
"Don't Worry, Be Merry" sing the children in the retailer's Christmas campaign.
It may be "corny as hell" says Andy Rice, but the TV ad's clever adaptation of familiar music lifts it above the rest.
That's why it gets his "hero" rating for the week.
The clever thing is, they've avoided the Boney M syndrome. They've got away from the standard stuff... No Jingle Bells...Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
They've taken a song that we all know but they've just given it a one-word twist.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice talk advertising and skip to 5:00 for Checkers segment:
More from Business
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider.Read More
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.Read More
Ian Fuhr (Sorbet) launches 'Hatch Institute' to coach and mentor entrepreneurs
Success in business follows when you put "culture" first, says serial entrepreneur Ian Fuhr (founder of Sorbet).Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
More from Opinion
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'
William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.Read More
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?
World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.Read More
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...
Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More