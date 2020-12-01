Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid second wave hits Suidooster Fees and performers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jana Hattingh - CEO Suidooster Fees
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday -Work remotely from Mauritius
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zainab Bouzaine - Immigration specialist at Expatweb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Solidarity Fund CEO on extending aid and their lifespan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO Solidarity Fund
Today at 07:20
Attempted hit on Kinnear murder witness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 investigative journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Talking about race should start early
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pragya Agarwal - Behavioral Scientist and Author at ...
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Economic and Tourism update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Update on possible new booze, curfew rules for Covid hot spotsafter government meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
#TheCornerOffice -Thomas Pays, Ozow CEO and co-founder -'CapeTalk's Toys for Joy with Ozow'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Sustainable Braai Wood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Today at 11:32
Skurrel Clothing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury- Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they haven't seen truck attacks since Thursday. 1 December 2020 6:01 PM
Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks. 1 December 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole. 1 December 2020 9:55 AM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show. 1 December 2020 8:23 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as girls notice huge spider crawling across car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Formula 1 Romain Grosjean gives update after surviving high-speed crash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Car sales
Bruce Whitfield
Cars
WeBuyCars.co.za
WeSellCars.co.za
Faan van der Walt
second hand cars
Lockdown
used vehicles

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

There may be nothing quite like the feeling of enjoying your freshly purchased wheels and savouring that brand-new car smell.

But harsh economic reality dictates that buying a new car is not an option for many South Africans.

On average, we've seen vehicle exports fall by more than 30%, imports fall by more than 30%; sales in South Africa down by about 30% of new cars...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/

Bruce Whitfield interviews Faan van der Walt, founder and executive director of WeBuyCars.co.za.

Van der Walt says in the second-hand market they have been experiencing "brilliant sales" over the last few months.

For October and November this year we have sold nearly 13,500 vehicles at WeBuyCars, which is up nearly 30% from the previous year.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

We've also seen a great increase in motorcar dealers' demand for good quality, affordable vehicles... because new cars have become so expensive!

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

But aren't they actually buying more cars than they are selling? asks Whitfield.

Since lockdown was lifted and the motor industry was allowed to trade again, we have to date bought about 9% more that what we've sold.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

We are stock-heavy at the moment which is great for the consumer because we have to move these cars, so they price very well.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

We can also see that the consumer is under stress and if they're sitting around with an extra vehicle, they'd rather sell that and have money in the bank.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Van der Walt says there's a big demand in the R100,000 to R400,000 price bracket for good-quality, low-mileage vehicles.

At the same time, he points out, the industry needs new car sales to increase in order to in turn feed the future second-hand market.

For more info, take a listen:


1 December 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Car sales
Bruce Whitfield
Cars
WeBuyCars.co.za
WeSellCars.co.za
Faan van der Walt
second hand cars
Lockdown
used vehicles

More from Business

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cansjpg

Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery

1 December 2020 8:23 PM

It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150520strike.jpg

Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb

1 December 2020 6:48 PM

The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diego Maradona (Caminito street in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

30 November 2020 7:40 PM

Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data

30 November 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tom Moyane

Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)

30 November 2020 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business Coaching coach mentoring mentor 123rf 123rfbusiness

Ian Fuhr (Sorbet) launches 'Hatch Institute' to coach and mentor entrepreneurs

30 November 2020 5:56 PM

Success in business follows when you put "culture" first, says serial entrepreneur Ian Fuhr (founder of Sorbet).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka

26 November 2020 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

147671446-sjpg

October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts

25 November 2020 6:58 PM

Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths3 .jpg

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

william-kentridgejpeg

'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'

20 November 2020 7:45 PM

William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?

20 November 2020 1:58 PM

World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dbn-tourism-article-thumbnailjpg

Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:03 PM

Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

barajpg

Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF

1 December 2020 6:01 PM

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they haven't seen truck attacks since Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191230hawksjpg

Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak

1 December 2020 4:13 PM

Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwasizabantujpg

KwaSizabantu Mission feel exonerated by panel findings

1 December 2020 2:14 PM

A representative of the Mission Dirk Combrink says the report by News24 ruined a lot of lives and they are preparing summons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

xutne43kxtgiszjifmdtjpg

Stephen McGowan: Converting to Islam was a huge decision

1 December 2020 11:43 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Stephen McGowan about Al-Qaeda and the six years he spent being kept hostage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-01-at-83144-ampng

World Aids Day: 'COVID-19 has impacted severely on people on HIV treatment'

1 December 2020 7:54 AM

SA National Aids Council's reverend Zwo Nevhutalu says the pandemic has impacted greatly on the fight against HIV/Aids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF

We will never be understanding towards fraud - UIF

30 November 2020 6:23 PM

UIF acting commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst says they want to show that UIF does not tolerate fraudulent activities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dd5ube-vmaavk6sjpg

South African produced MellowVan set for commercial production in 2021

30 November 2020 4:49 PM

CEO Neil du Preez says they see themselves as world leaders in the electric three-wheeler space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

Check out these skills in high demand in SA right now

30 November 2020 2:46 PM

Xpatweb immigration manager Moeketsi Seboko says the list is very exhaustive and very wide, it covers all aspects and industries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwasizabantujpg

KwaSizabantu is not cult, congregants have blind faith in leader - Panel finds

30 November 2020 12:53 PM

News24 journalist Azarrah Karrim unpacks recent report by a panel appointed by the church to investigate itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trucks 123rf

Department of Labour: There are a number of issue in the road freight industry

30 November 2020 11:44 AM

DDG for public employment Sam Morotoba says employers are breaking the law by hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

Politics

KwaSizabantu Mission feel exonerated by panel findings

Local

Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak

Local

Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF

Local

EWN Highlights

Boko Haram claims Nigeria farm massacre as toll rises to 76

1 December 2020 8:35 PM

France plans COVID-19 vaccination drive from April

1 December 2020 7:47 PM

Masango tells Zondo Inquiry he believed that Eskom exec Koko was monitoring him

1 December 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA