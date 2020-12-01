Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF





The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it will seek the intervention of the South African Defence Force to help with police visibility on the road should need be.

This comes after up to 30 trucks were vandalised in recent weeks.

Speaking to John Perlman, Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they haven't seen attacks since Thursday.

If need be, there would be that intervention from SANDF. We have seen that there haven't been any attacks since Thursday which show that the interventions by the SAPS are working. Lirandzu Themba - Spokesperson, Police Ministry

If a situation that is unfavourable does persist, there would not be any hesitation to call on SANDF to increase visibility on our roads. Lirandzu Themba - Spokesperson, Police Ministry

We are seeing that the hotspots are being monitored but at the same time, we are not seeing that the truck impasse has stopped. Lirandzu Themba - Spokesperson, Police Ministry

