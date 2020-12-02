Domestic tourism is currently boosting the industry - SA Tourism CEO





South African tourism industry needs the country's domestic tourism to recover the significant losses that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the hard lockdown.

The industry provides at least 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs and contributes R425 billion to the country’s GDP.

The tourism industry will on Wednesday launch a campaign to get South Africans to be tourists in their own backyard.

Set to support small to medium sized enterprises in the tourism sector which were hardest hit by the effects of the coronavirus, the Summer Different campaign will do that by encourages local travel.

Ray White on #702Breakfast chats to SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona to reflect in the campaign.

If there was ever a word to describe 2020, is uncertainty as the environment is so fluid with so many variables, things change in a constant basis. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

He says the rises cases are part of the evolution of the country fighting this pandemic.

Even though the world is fatigued with the virus, the sensible stuff like washing of hands, keeping social distance and sanitising still apply. It is about finding a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods. Domestic tourism is boosting the industry currently. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Listen below to the full conversation: