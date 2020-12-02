[WATCH] Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral
Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a man ranting about how people shouldn't be twerking at restaurants goes viral.
Watch video below:
Restaurant SUICIDE on camera. pic.twitter.com/9Bkr6q3lyF— DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) November 30, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
