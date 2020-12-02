[WATCH] Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral

Social media is talking after a man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam with his dog just watching, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Pump up the jam. Amazing.



Made my day...pic.twitter.com/10612A8cLd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: