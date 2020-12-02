Its criminal for taxis to remove passengers from private vehicles - Mamabolo





According to different callers on #702Breakfast, taxi operators continue to forcefully remove passengers from private vehicles in parts of Gauteng.

United Taxi Associations Front's Sipho Nkwanyana told Bongani Bingwa that taxi operators are doing this because competition in the industry has not been addressed by the government.

RELATED: 'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations'

Ray White chats to Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo to weigh in on the matter.

I can confirm that I am aware of that problem and there are several incidences where I had to intervene to deal with that issue. But the taxi industry has no right or claim to do what they are doing against motorists. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng Public Transport and Road Infrastructure

What the taxi industry is doing is illegal and should be condemned, he says.

This is a criminal act and law enforcement officials must deal with it. This is a matter that will be discussed with the taxi industry and Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng Public Transport and Road Infrastructure

Listen below to the full conversation: