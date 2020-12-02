Insights into annual tax ombud report





The tax ombud received over 10,000 queries for the 2019/2020 financial year.

According to the annual tax ombud report which was released today, 3,372 complaints were received but only 2,000 cases were finalised.

The office of the tax ombud compiles and submits quarterly reports to the National Treasury and the annual report records the organisational and financial performance of the office.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Judge Bernard Ngoepe and CEO of the Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila about their work.

We should call on members of Parliament where necessary to call Sars to account where they are found wanting. Judge Bernard Ngoepe

About 50% of the queries were received were rejected for various reason. Some do not fall within our mandate and some are brought to us prematurely. Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO - Tax Ombud

The tragedy in this country is that you find people having rights but they are not aware of the rights they are having and secondly, they don't know how to go about enforcing those rights. Judge Bernard Ngoepe

CEO of the Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila says the number of complaints they received reduced due to the covid-19 and that enabled them to work effectively with reduced staff.

We managed to maintain close contact with Sars, where there were complaints or concerns about refunds and audits we were able to alert Sars to attend to those in time. Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO - Tax Ombud

