Possible COVID-19 restrictions in hotspots ahead of festive season
News24 is reporting that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has agreed that a 10 pm until 4 am curfew should be imposed in COVID-19 hotspots across the country.
The publication is reporting that NCCC has also agreed that alcohol sales should be restricted to Mondays to Thursdays and pubs, taverns and restaurants should be closed at 9pm.
RELATED: 'If there will be COVID-19 lockdown of some sort, law already allows for it'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday chairing the President Coordinating Council which includes ministers, premiers and local government leaders discussing potential restrictions.
Mandy Wiener chats to News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter to weigh in on these alleged restrictions.
The NCCC are in a touch and go situation as they have to balance between economic impact that any restrictions would place in our already burdened economy.Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24
She says there was initial decision that bars would be affected however, it looks like the NCCC didn't take a hard line approach on bars.
But there are some restrictions in place, there will be a 10 pm until 4 am curfew.Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
