20 new multi-millionaires! Lotto explains what really happened
December got off with a bang when 20 people became multi-millionaires by winning the PowerBall jackpot.
Tuesday's PowerBall draw became the most bizarre in the history of the South African version.
The machine randomly drew 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and a bonus of 10.
Each person is getting a whopping R5.6 million payout for predicting the correct winning numbers.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Bulelwa Msizi about what happened.
One of the winners said he has been playing the same numbers for the past six years.Bulelwa Msizi, Spokesperson - Ithuba National Lottery
This is definitely a first for us, we have seen four winners share a jackpot but we've never had 20 winners from the same draw.Bulelwa Msizi, Spokesperson - Ithuba National Lottery
The random number generator system is really a computer system that is used throughout with lotteries all over the world. There is no human intervention with this system.Bulelwa Msizi, Spokesperson - Ithuba National Lottery
Listen to the full interview below...
