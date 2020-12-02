Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
South Africa has 20 new multi-millionaires and it was as "easy" as saying 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.
The winners seemingly defied the odds by picking consecutive numbers for Wednesday's PowerBall draw.
The SA Lottery had to quickly dismiss suspicions of a set-up.
"These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences", it said.
In order to put this to rest, all those 20 winners must be shown on Tv, if not we demand a Zondo Commission. #Lotto #Powerball pic.twitter.com/NuqXTD5Dxo— It's Lo🌈🌈🌈 (@rising_oceans) December 2, 2020
#DrawResults for 01/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2020
#PowerBall: 05, 06, 07, 08, 09#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 19, 27, 30, 34, 37#PowerBall: 18 pic.twitter.com/MtBsB8uymz
But did the consecutive number winners actually defy the odds more than any other Lotto winners have?
How did 79 people choose 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.... and not choose 10 as a Powerball?🤔🤔#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/ILzrApFSvo— 🌻 M A H L E N G I 🌻 (@MahlengiZn) December 2, 2020
The Money Show gets input from Dr Johan Ferreira, senior lecturer in Statistics at the University of Pretoria (UP).
Ferreira affirms that the chances of this "perfect" sequence occurring randomly are the same as any OTHER sequence occurring randomly.
By that I mean, the odds are equally unlikely!Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
It is important to first remember that an event or an outcome with probability close to zero is very unlikely to occur, as in this case. But the crucial component to always keep in mind - which might not be necessarily what we want to hear - is that it is not impossible.Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
For our Lottery design there are more than 42 million unique combinations of six distinct numbers that can be drawn. All of these combinations are equally likely.Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious, he says.
Would we have had the same response if for example multiples of five were drawn, 5-10-20-25-30? Probably. But remember that is as likely as 5-6-7-8-9-10, etc...Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
More from Business
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
The Businesses that boomed in 2020
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
More from Local
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
20 new multi-millionaires! Lotto explains what really happened
Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Bulelwa Msizi says this is a first for them, they never had 20 winners from the same draw.Read More
Possible COVID-19 restrictions in hotspots ahead of festive season
News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter says a possible curfew and alcohol to be sold on certain days was discussed by the NCCC.Read More
Insights into annual tax ombud report
Judge Bernard Ngoepe and CEO of the Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila give details into the report submitted to Parliament.Read More
Its criminal for taxis to remove passengers from private vehicles - Mamabolo
Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says he will meet with operators to sort the issue out.Read More
Domestic tourism is currently boosting the industry - SA Tourism CEO
Sisa Ntshona reflects on the industry's recovery plan to boost it after it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Truck attacks: Police say they won't hesitate to call on SANDF
Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they haven't seen truck attacks since Thursday.Read More
Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak
Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.Read More