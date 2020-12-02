Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Health Justice Initiative wants details of state’s plan to get Covid-19 vaccine to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
ANC Western Cape Cameron Dugmore calls for a public inquiry into baboon management programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karin Crowe
Today at 12:23
Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
SALGA crossing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:40
Women of South Africa to march for economic inclusion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sibongile Vilakazi, Member of WoSA
No Items to show
Latest Local
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
View all Local
ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow. 2 December 2020 5:19 PM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole. 1 December 2020 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Business
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
[WATCH] Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Local start-up myFanPark specialises in personalised interactions with the famous and influential.

The company was co-founded by former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2019.

Now it's extending its global reach through a merger with Silicon Valley-based celebrity engagement platform Starsona Inc.

Screengrab from myFanPark video @myfanparkSA

As a result of the merger says myFanPark, fans can now engage with more than 2,400 stars from around the world.

"These range from record-holding NFL All Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling to South African Springbok Faf de Klerk and award-winning hip hop artist Gigi LaMayne."

The celebs also include Indian Premier League superstar Robin Uthappa and German football legend Roman Weidenfeller.

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Joy Des Fountain, co-founder and co-CEO of myFanPark.

They [Starsona Inc] have been on our radar for a fair amount of time and they reached out...

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Now to be able to bring the product and technology on responsibility and accountability in-house makes our lives so much easier.

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

We couldn't be more excited about where we're going.

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Aside from the new merger, Des Fountain says myFanPark actually thrived during the lockdown period.

When the world went into lockdown and physical connection was deemed illegal, we were fortunate to have a platform that allowed people to connect with those they admired in the most personalised and authentic way.

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Since lockdown started we launched into India; we have a talent acquisition team on the ground in Nigeria. We're active in Germany... We've got plans to infiltrate South America as well as South East Asia.

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Our guys and girls thrive on the ability to connect with their fans and now they can - whether it be personalised video messages, live chats, direct messaging... They can also sell their merchandise...

Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Other options include a personalised recipe from a famous chef or career advice from a successful celebrity.

Fans of sports stars can even join in a "locker room huddle".

Listen to the interview with Des Fountain below:


