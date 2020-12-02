Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger





Local start-up myFanPark specialises in personalised interactions with the famous and influential.

The company was co-founded by former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2019.

Now it's extending its global reach through a merger with Silicon Valley-based celebrity engagement platform Starsona Inc.

Screengrab from myFanPark video @myfanparkSA

As a result of the merger says myFanPark, fans can now engage with more than 2,400 stars from around the world.

"These range from record-holding NFL All Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling to South African Springbok Faf de Klerk and award-winning hip hop artist Gigi LaMayne."

The celebs also include Indian Premier League superstar Robin Uthappa and German football legend Roman Weidenfeller.

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Joy Des Fountain, co-founder and co-CEO of myFanPark.

They [Starsona Inc] have been on our radar for a fair amount of time and they reached out... Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Now to be able to bring the product and technology on responsibility and accountability in-house makes our lives so much easier. Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

We couldn't be more excited about where we're going. Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Aside from the new merger, Des Fountain says myFanPark actually thrived during the lockdown period.

When the world went into lockdown and physical connection was deemed illegal, we were fortunate to have a platform that allowed people to connect with those they admired in the most personalised and authentic way. Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Since lockdown started we launched into India; we have a talent acquisition team on the ground in Nigeria. We're active in Germany... We've got plans to infiltrate South America as well as South East Asia. Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Our guys and girls thrive on the ability to connect with their fans and now they can - whether it be personalised video messages, live chats, direct messaging... They can also sell their merchandise... Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark

Other options include a personalised recipe from a famous chef or career advice from a successful celebrity.

Fans of sports stars can even join in a "locker room huddle".

Listen to the interview with Des Fountain below: