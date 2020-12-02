ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow.
The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year before lockdown began.
John Perlman speaks to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir about the motion from ATM.
The reality of the prospects of this succeeding is fairly nil.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
I don't know if they the ATM themselves had any wild expectations of motion succeeding.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
This is merely about the grandstanding, it's about posturing and it's about mudding the waters and trying to be a proxy representative for certain factions in the ANC.Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would abstain from voting tomorrow and so will the Freedom Front Plus.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled
The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.Read More
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry.Read More
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP
ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.Read More
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday
The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More