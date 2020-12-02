ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst





President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow.

The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year before lockdown began.

John Perlman speaks to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir about the motion from ATM.

The reality of the prospects of this succeeding is fairly nil. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

I don't know if they the ATM themselves had any wild expectations of motion succeeding. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

This is merely about the grandstanding, it's about posturing and it's about mudding the waters and trying to be a proxy representative for certain factions in the ANC. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would abstain from voting tomorrow and so will the Freedom Front Plus.

