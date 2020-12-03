Streaming issues? Report here
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019

3 December 2020 8:12 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral

Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is in 2019

Social media is talking after an Australian mom said she couldn't be bothered disassembling the Christmas tree last year has admitted she kept it in the spare room throughout 2020.

Click below to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


