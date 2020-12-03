As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections
On Wednesday South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 4,173.
This jump has brought the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.
Gauteng accounts for almost 29.6% of the country's infections, followed by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with those provinces each making up 16%.
Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.
The Western Cape has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 2, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 796 472, the total number of deaths is 21 709 and the total number of recoveries is 734 305. pic.twitter.com/7wjUbSNoot— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 2, 2020
