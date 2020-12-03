As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections





On Wednesday South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 4,173.

This jump has brought the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

Gauteng accounts for almost 29.6% of the country's infections, followed by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with those provinces each making up 16%.

Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.

The Western Cape has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 December.



