Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry





Born in Soweto and partly raised in Atteridgeville, Sello Maake ka-Ncube fell in love with acting at the tender age of 15.

The veteran actor says after watching a play by the late South African playwright and director Gibson Kente, he knew that all he wanted to do was act.

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Maake ka-Ncube to find out about his childhood, career and challenges in the film industry.

My stepfather raised me, and I established a relationship with my biological father when I was 24. Staying with my biological father, I learnt about the things I inherited from him like my temperament. Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor

I have very fond memories of how my stepfather raised him. He was very special. Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor

Maake ka-Ncube says the industry is facing a lot of challenges but he is happy that newer and newer actors and directors are raising up.

There is no respect for actors in the industry somewhere somehow. When you go abroad, respect for an actor is out of this world. Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor

It has to do with the fact that our industry is not regulated and we are not united in dealing with the struggles we are facing. Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor

Listen to the full interview below...