Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry
Born in Soweto and partly raised in Atteridgeville, Sello Maake ka-Ncube fell in love with acting at the tender age of 15.
The veteran actor says after watching a play by the late South African playwright and director Gibson Kente, he knew that all he wanted to do was act.
Clement Manyathela hangs out with Maake ka-Ncube to find out about his childhood, career and challenges in the film industry.
My stepfather raised me, and I established a relationship with my biological father when I was 24. Staying with my biological father, I learnt about the things I inherited from him like my temperament.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor
I have very fond memories of how my stepfather raised him. He was very special.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor
Maake ka-Ncube says the industry is facing a lot of challenges but he is happy that newer and newer actors and directors are raising up.
There is no respect for actors in the industry somewhere somehow. When you go abroad, respect for an actor is out of this world.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor
It has to do with the fact that our industry is not regulated and we are not united in dealing with the struggles we are facing.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Veteran actor
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes
PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus.Read More
SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical.Read More
Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight?
Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says people's behaviour and complacency are contributing to the resurgence.Read More
As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections
Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.Read More
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
20 new multi-millionaires! Lotto explains what really happened
Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Bulelwa Msizi says this is a first for them, they never had 20 winners from the same draw.Read More
Possible COVID-19 restrictions in hotspots ahead of festive season
News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter says a possible curfew and alcohol to be sold on certain days was discussed by the NCCC.Read More
More from Entertainment
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
[WATCH] Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as girls notice huge spider crawling across car
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Formula 1 Romain Grosjean gives update after surviving high-speed crash
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Normalise formula, stop shaming moms for not making breast milk - Chrissy Teigen
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show
On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family.Read More
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More