ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous





The African Transformation Movement (ATM) motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed to February 2021.

The vote was meant to take place on Thursday however, has been set back pending the outcome of the ATM’s review application.

The ATM approached the Western Cape High Court to try and have the motion dealt with through a secret ballot.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe to give us a reaction on the postponement.

The Western Cape High Court judge gave us dates in February to listen to our matter but after speaking to all parties, it was decided that the matter should be postponed pending the hearing by the court next year. Sibusiso Mncwabe, Spokesperson - ATM

The motion of no confidence was postponed as a matter of legal principle but all parties agreed to the postponement, he says.

Our motion is not frivolous, if it was the matter would have been dismissed clearly by the court. Sibusiso Mncwabe, Spokesperson - ATM

