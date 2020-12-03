Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus. 3 December 2020 5:18 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight? Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says people's behaviour and complacency are contributing to the resurgence. 3 December 2020 12:49 PM
As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709. 3 December 2020 8:38 AM
View all Local
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow. 2 December 2020 5:19 PM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2020 8:12 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight?

3 December 2020 12:49 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
#Covid19

Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says people's behaviour and complacency are contributing to the resurgence.

Are we going to have a family meeting tonight?

Reports are suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Thursday focusing on the recent spike in coronavirus infections recently.

On Wednesday South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 4,173.

RELATED: As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections

This jump has brought the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi to weigh in on the matter.

I don't know what message we can expect but the message we should be told is that we are seeing a resurgence in some parts of the country. That resurgence has been fueled South African behaviour and our complacency.

Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

He adds that the allowing of mass gatherings in poorly ventilated areas is the reasons why we are seeing a resurgence in many places.

Listen below to the full conversation:


3 December 2020 12:49 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
#Covid19

More from Local

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180125public-servantsjpg

PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes

3 December 2020 5:18 PM

PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges

3 December 2020 2:26 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry

3 December 2020 12:05 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections

3 December 2020 8:38 AM

Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-crisisjpg

Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

2 December 2020 8:08 PM

Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

winning-numberspng

Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

2 December 2020 7:23 PM

On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

powerballgif

20 new multi-millionaires! Lotto explains what really happened

2 December 2020 1:56 PM

Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Bulelwa Msizi says this is a first for them, they never had 20 winners from the same draw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

Possible COVID-19 restrictions in hotspots ahead of festive season

2 December 2020 12:55 PM

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter says a possible curfew and alcohol to be sold on certain days was discussed by the NCCC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous

Politics

SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

President declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

3 December 2020 8:18 PM

Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

3 December 2020 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA