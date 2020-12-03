Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight?





Are we going to have a family meeting tonight?

Reports are suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Thursday focusing on the recent spike in coronavirus infections recently.

On Wednesday South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 4,173.

This jump has brought the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi to weigh in on the matter.

I don't know what message we can expect but the message we should be told is that we are seeing a resurgence in some parts of the country. That resurgence has been fueled South African behaviour and our complacency. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

He adds that the allowing of mass gatherings in poorly ventilated areas is the reasons why we are seeing a resurgence in many places.

Listen below to the full conversation: