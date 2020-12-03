SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges





It has been eight months since staff at the South African Airways were paid.

SAA members affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are picketing outside SAA headquarters in Kempton Park.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola tells Mandy Wiener that their members are angry, frustrated and desperate.

We laid criminal charges against the board of SAA as well as the board of SAA technical. When you look at the case of SAA technical, there is a crisis. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

As recently as last week, our members emailed the CEO because an aircraft went missing. At SAA technical an aircraft left the workshop without anybody knowing how it 'actually left', without it following proper processes or authorisation for that aircraft to be moved. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Last year a whole engine of a Boeing aircraft went missing at SAA technical. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Listen to the full interview below...