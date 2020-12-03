'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
The controversial former Eskom Group CEO appeared before the State Capture Commission on Thursday.
Matshela Koko has been implicated in corrupt activities during his tenure at Eskom by several witnesses, including whistleblower Suzanne Daniels.
He is one of four executives suspended by the power utility in 2015 pending an investigation.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is suing the former executives and others in an effort to recoup R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom
RELATED: Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
The Money Show gets an update on Thursday's proceedings from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
Koko basically says that he has been vilified for four years and he hasn't had the opportunity to speak for himself... He sees this opportunity as a time for him to speak out...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
His appearance is supposed to focus on the suspension of executives - what did he know and what did he do?Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
One of the things that we understood from not one, but two or probably more witnesses, is that he actually called called them and told them the day before the suspensions were announced... that he would return...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
But he has gone and given us even more than we were expecting in that opening statement to say that it's not true that he gave his daughter a R1 billion contract...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Ngatane also discusses testimony on Thursday that detailed the methods the Gupta family used to direct money flows.
Listen to the full update below:
