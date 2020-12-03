'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus. 3 December 2020 5:18 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight? Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says people's behaviour and complacency are contributing to the resurgence. 3 December 2020 12:49 PM
As WC battles a resurgence SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709. 3 December 2020 8:38 AM
View all Local
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow. 2 December 2020 5:19 PM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2020 8:12 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

3 December 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Matshela Koko
Suzanne Daniels
Nthakoana Ngatane
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission
Corruption at Eskom

Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.

The controversial former Eskom Group CEO appeared before the State Capture Commission on Thursday.

Matshela Koko has been implicated in corrupt activities during his tenure at Eskom by several witnesses, including whistleblower Suzanne Daniels.

He is one of four executives suspended by the power utility in 2015 pending an investigation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is suing the former executives and others in an effort to recoup R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom

RELATED: Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'

The Money Show gets an update on Thursday's proceedings from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Koko basically says that he has been vilified for four years and he hasn't had the opportunity to speak for himself... He sees this opportunity as a time for him to speak out...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

His appearance is supposed to focus on the suspension of executives - what did he know and what did he do?

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

One of the things that we understood from not one, but two or probably more witnesses, is that he actually called called them and told them the day before the suspensions were announced... that he would return...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

But he has gone and given us even more than we were expecting in that opening statement to say that it's not true that he gave his daughter a R1 billion contract...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Ngatane also discusses testimony on Thursday that detailed the methods the Gupta family used to direct money flows.

Listen to the full update below:


3 December 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Matshela Koko
Suzanne Daniels
Nthakoana Ngatane
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission
Corruption at Eskom

More from Business

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report

3 December 2020 7:23 PM

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-crisisjpg

Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

2 December 2020 8:08 PM

Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

winning-numberspng

Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

2 December 2020 7:23 PM

On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:15 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cansjpg

Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery

1 December 2020 8:23 PM

It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

saa-planejpg

Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report

3 December 2020 7:23 PM

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201202-atm-edjpg

ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous

3 December 2020 1:16 PM

ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201202-atm-edjpg

ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst

2 December 2020 5:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150520strike.jpg

Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb

1 December 2020 6:48 PM

The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

1 December 2020 9:55 AM

The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tom Moyane

Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)

30 November 2020 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu myeni

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

27 November 2020 12:45 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anc-flagjpg

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

27 November 2020 11:08 AM

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous

Politics

SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

President declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

3 December 2020 8:18 PM

Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

3 December 2020 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA