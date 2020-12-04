Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that Nelson Mandela Bay had been declared a coronavirus hotspot due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the metro during the past 14 days.
Ramaphosa warned the country of a resurgence citing that the country has moved from the stability it experienced since middle of August, to now recording, on average, 1500 new cases a day.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
How can people navigate the festive season in a time of coronavirus.
Ray White on #702Breakfast chats to Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel to weigh in on the matter.
Doctors in Gauteng are coping at the moment, but as we know we are in a resurgence and possibly this is the second wave.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng GP Collaboration
He adds that Ramaphosa spoke about the importance of going back to basics and look at each person's personal bahaviour.
A person with a comorbidity, shouldn't be traveling to a hotspot where hospitals are overwhelmed and engage in relatively in risky behaviour. Assume that you can get COVID-19, take necessary precautions and go out and engage in the world.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng GP Collaboration
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Life Advice
Find out why meditation is a powerful treatment for anxiety
Psychic Medium Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete explains the benefits of meditation and why people do it.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.Read More
Lockdown and our mental health: One week in – what have we learned?
Cindy Poluta's expert panel recount their experiences and share advice on how to navigate mental wellbeing at this time..Read More
Tips for graduates to become workplace-ready
Labour law expert advocate Ronel de Jager gives newly qualified job seekers advice on how to get into the job market.Read More
[LISTEN] How to avoid falling victim to job scams
Africa Check's Caley Clifford and Naphtali Khumalo share five red flags to watch out for.Read More
Making the most of pocket money - why it's important
It's Savings Month and parenting expert Nikki Bush has valuable advice on teaching your child about money from a young age.Read More
Tips on how to cope in a toxic working environment
Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko says one of the things you need in your survival tactics is to practise diplomacy.Read More
9 tough questions you should never be afraid to ask your financial advisor
Times are tough. Don’t spare her feelings! You must ask these questions of your advisor, implores Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram.Read More
Your employer can ask your doctor to write an affidavit to support a sick note
Law says if a traditional healer is part of medical council with a registered number he or she can write a medical certificate.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.Read More
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'
Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.Read More
'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'
South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More