Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that Nelson Mandela Bay had been declared a coronavirus hotspot due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the metro during the past 14 days.

Ramaphosa warned the country of a resurgence citing that the country has moved from the stability it experienced since middle of August, to now recording, on average, 1500 new cases a day.

RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

How can people navigate the festive season in a time of coronavirus.

Ray White on #702Breakfast chats to Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel to weigh in on the matter.

Doctors in Gauteng are coping at the moment, but as we know we are in a resurgence and possibly this is the second wave. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng GP Collaboration

He adds that Ramaphosa spoke about the importance of going back to basics and look at each person's personal bahaviour.

A person with a comorbidity, shouldn't be traveling to a hotspot where hospitals are overwhelmed and engage in relatively in risky behaviour. Assume that you can get COVID-19, take necessary precautions and go out and engage in the world. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng GP Collaboration

Listen below to the full conversation: