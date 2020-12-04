[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral





Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

As part of UNICEF’s exclusive, virtual fundraiser, the Ndlovu Youth Choir colleborated with P!nk to deliver a beautiful rendition of 'A million Dreams'.

Watch the performance below:

