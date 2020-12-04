[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The up side of failure
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 14:35
ZOOM Unplugged: Jeremy Loops
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Engen Refinery explosion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Groundwork explains its call for the Engen refinery to be close
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Avena Jacklin, Climate and Energy Campaigner at groundWork
Today at 15:40
Numsa pickets outside Denel over pay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:50
City of joburg's libraries remain closed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
EWN: Basic Education briefs on Matric examinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire. 4 December 2020 8:48 AM
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus. 4 December 2020 7:56 AM
View all Local
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
View all Politics
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

4 December 2020 8:19 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019

Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

As part of UNICEF’s exclusive, virtual fundraiser, the Ndlovu Youth Choir colleborated with P!nk to deliver a beautiful rendition of 'A million Dreams'.

Watch the performance below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


4 December 2020 8:19 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-12-04-at-75947-ampng

[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral

4 December 2020 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry

3 December 2020 12:05 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-03-at-80555-ampng

Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019

3 December 2020 8:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-02-at-83719-ampng

[WATCH] Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral

2 December 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-02-at-82157-ampng

[WATCH] Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral

2 December 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-01-at-81332-ampng

[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral

1 December 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-01-at-81732-ampng

[WATCH] Hilarious moment as girls notice huge spider crawling across car

1 December 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-30-at-82124-ampng

[WATCH] Formula 1 Romain Grosjean gives update after surviving high-speed crash

30 November 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-30-at-84554-ampng

Normalise formula, stop shaming moms for not making breast milk - Chrissy Teigen

30 November 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

Local

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur

Local Business

EWN Highlights

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

'The Molefe-Matshela effect': Koko brags about Eskom performance during his term

4 December 2020 12:51 PM

1st Proteas-England ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test

4 December 2020 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA