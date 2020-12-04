Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported
Six people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an explosion the Engen refinery in Durban on Friday morning.
Emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the fire with the structure engulfed in flames and smoke can be seen from a great distance.
KwaZulu-Natal emergency services' Robert McKenzie told Eyewitness News that the exact cause and injuries are not yet known at this stage.
massive fire at the Engen refinery in #Durban, #SouthAfrica . pic.twitter.com/Qq15uir2gs— Wolfaksh (@wolfaksh) December 4, 2020
Emergency services are on scene, no injuries or fatalities have been reported as yet. #Durban#Engen #refinery pic.twitter.com/VSV9h4ZE0L— Wolfaksh (@wolfaksh) December 4, 2020
