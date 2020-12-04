'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The up side of failure
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 14:35
ZOOM Unplugged: Jeremy Loops
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Engen Refinery explosion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Groundwork explains its call for the Engen refinery to be close
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Avena Jacklin, Climate and Energy Campaigner at groundWork
Today at 15:40
Numsa pickets outside Denel over pay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:50
City of joburg's libraries remain closed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
EWN: Basic Education briefs on Matric examinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire. 4 December 2020 8:48 AM
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus. 4 December 2020 7:56 AM
View all Local
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
View all Politics
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'

4 December 2020 12:42 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
restrictions
Coronavirus
#Covid19
Level 1 lockdown

EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that Nelson Mandela Bay had been declared a coronavirus hotspot due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the metro during the past 14 days.

The localised restrictions see an introduction of a 10 pm curfew, restricted alcohol sales and smaller social gatherings.

RELATED: Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

Ramaphosa warned the country of a resurgence citing that the country has moved from the stability it experienced since middle of August, to now recording, on average, 1500 new cases a day.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eastern Cape Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu to weigh in on the new restrictions.

The hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay are under pressure as we are seeing a rise in the number of cases that are requiring hospital admission.

Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health

We are also seeing a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases. The hospitals in the metro have access to rapid testing so that if patients test positive they are admitted in a COVID-19 ward.

Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health

She says the restrictions will work if Nelson Mandela Bay residents also play their part.

These restrictions will provide a bit of reprieve for health workers as they are not just dealing with COVID-19, they are dealing with injuries that happen when people are drunk.

Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health

Listen below to the full conversation:


4 December 2020 12:42 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
restrictions
Coronavirus
#Covid19
Level 1 lockdown

More from Politics

saa-planejpg

Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report

3 December 2020 7:23 PM

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180124 Matshela Koko 2

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

3 December 2020 6:38 PM

Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201202-atm-edjpg

ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous

3 December 2020 1:16 PM

ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201202-atm-edjpg

ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst

2 December 2020 5:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150520strike.jpg

Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb

1 December 2020 6:48 PM

The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled

1 December 2020 9:55 AM

The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tom Moyane

Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)

30 November 2020 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu myeni

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

27 November 2020 12:45 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

Local

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur

Local Business

EWN Highlights

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

'The Molefe-Matshela effect': Koko brags about Eskom performance during his term

4 December 2020 12:51 PM

1st Proteas-England ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test

4 December 2020 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA