'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that Nelson Mandela Bay had been declared a coronavirus hotspot due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the metro during the past 14 days.
The localised restrictions see an introduction of a 10 pm curfew, restricted alcohol sales and smaller social gatherings.
Ramaphosa warned the country of a resurgence citing that the country has moved from the stability it experienced since middle of August, to now recording, on average, 1500 new cases a day.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eastern Cape Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu to weigh in on the new restrictions.
The hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay are under pressure as we are seeing a rise in the number of cases that are requiring hospital admission.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health
We are also seeing a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases. The hospitals in the metro have access to rapid testing so that if patients test positive they are admitted in a COVID-19 ward.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health
She says the restrictions will work if Nelson Mandela Bay residents also play their part.
These restrictions will provide a bit of reprieve for health workers as they are not just dealing with COVID-19, they are dealing with injuries that happen when people are drunk.Dr Sibongile Zungu, Acting superintendent-general - Eastern Cape Department of Health
Listen below to the full conversation:
