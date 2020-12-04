Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'





702 has partnered with secure payment platform Ozow to launch a toy drive for kids at local children's homes.

The Toys for Joy campaign aims to raise funds to buy toys for the little ones living at different foster or child care homes in Gauteng.

Toys will be bought and distributed to kids living at the Carl Sithole Bethany Home, Leratong Joy for One Foundation or TLC Childrens Home.

You can SMS the word "Joy" to 33253. You’ll receive a link to Ozow’s secure payment platform where you can donate the amount of your choice.

Each SMS costs R1.50 and donations close on Friday 11 December 2020.

Ozow facilitates automated EFT payments. Thomas Pays, CO-Founder and CEO at Ozow, says that the platform makes secure online payments easy and hassle-free.

Ozow payments are free. No app download or registration is required, Pays explains.

Our app is not a downloaded app that requires data to download. It's a progressive web app that is cloud-based and [uses] very minimal resources on smartphones. Thomas Pays, CO-Founder and CEO - Ozow

Unprivileged South Africans who only have cash as a medium to transact, were excluded from being able to buy anything online Thomas Pays, CO-Founder and CEO - Ozow

It has been a tough year for everyone and one thing we really didn't want by the end of this year is to have people gathered around the Christmas tree and not have anything to look for. Thomas Pays, CO-Founder and CEO - Ozow

Listen for more information on Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa: