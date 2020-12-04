Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that matric maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 will have to be rewritten.

The department said due to the leaks, it felt that a rewrite is necessary.

The department said more than 190 pupils had access to the maths paper 2 exam but it was not sure about the extent of the leak.

The maths paper 2 will be rewritten on 15 December and physical science will be rewritten on 17 December.