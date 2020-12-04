We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says it is pleased with the restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The President said Nelson Mandela bay has been identified as a covid-19 hotspot.
John Perlman speaks to Eastern Cape provincial secretary Khaya Sodidi.
Even in the first phase of covid-19, as Denosa we have been consistent that alcohol is the biggest contribution in terms of the filling up of the hospital, in particular the casualties.Khaya Sodidi, Provincial Secretary - Denosa in the Eastern Cape
We are happy as Denosa and we think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay.Khaya Sodidi, Provincial Secretary - Denosa in the Eastern Cape
Sodidi says they have not noticed a gross shortage of PPEs.
Our members are merely looking for support from management and the department in terms of emotional support and counselling.Khaya Sodidi, Provincial Secretary - Denosa in the Eastern Cape
Lockdown restrictions to apply in Nelson Mandela Bay metro from 4 December:
-
Curfew from 10pm and 4am. Except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residence between those times. The curfew does not apply to essential workers who are permitted to work during those hours.
-
Alcohol sales from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.
-
Alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly forbidden in order to prevent large social gatherings.
-
Gatherings, including religious gatherings, may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.
“At all times, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue,” Ramaphosa said.
- All post-funeral gatherings or “after tears parties” are prohibited.
Listen to the full interview below...
