We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi
Examination quality assurance body Umalusi says the integrity of the matric exams has to be protected.
The Department of Basic Education announced that maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 will have to be rewritten because they were leaked.
Minister Angie Motshekga said the decision for the paper to be rewritten was not easy.
John Perlman speaks to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi about why they took this decision.
RELATED: Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2
The problem we are seating with is that the full extent of leaked papers has not been established.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi
Rakometsi says the department was operating under deep constraints when conducting the investigations.
To salvage the situation, we had to make pronouncement now and take the hard decision in order to celebrate credible results.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi
We have to protect the credibility of these examinations and ensure when they celebrate the distinctions in February they are not tainted.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa
Provincial Secretary for Denosa in the Eastern Cape Khaya Sodidi says the restriction on the sale of alcohol is welcomed.Read More
Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement while briefing the media on progress of the matric examinations.Read More
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur
IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected.Read More
Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported
Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire.Read More
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes
PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus.Read More
SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical.Read More
Will Cyril Ramaphosa call a family meeting tonight?
Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says people's behaviour and complacency are contributing to the resurgence.Read More
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry.Read More