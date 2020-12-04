We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi





Examination quality assurance body Umalusi says the integrity of the matric exams has to be protected.

The Department of Basic Education announced that maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 will have to be rewritten because they were leaked.

Minister Angie Motshekga said the decision for the paper to be rewritten was not easy.

John Perlman speaks to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi about why they took this decision.

The problem we are seating with is that the full extent of leaked papers has not been established. Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi

Rakometsi says the department was operating under deep constraints when conducting the investigations.

To salvage the situation, we had to make pronouncement now and take the hard decision in order to celebrate credible results. Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations and ensure when they celebrate the distinctions in February they are not tainted. Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi

