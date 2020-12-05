Issues we still have around HIV/Aids treatment





The 1st of December 2020 marked the 32nd anniversary of World Aids Day and according to the United Nations, 38 million people globally were living with HIV in 2019 with more than 7.7 million of them living in South Africa.

CEO of Proactive Health Dr Fundile Nyati joined The Weekend Breakfast where he explained that even though South Africa has the largest number when it comes to people who are infected with HIV/Aids, the country has managed to set up the biggest antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) programmes in the world.

We as a country have been able to set up the biggest HIV, ARV programmes in the world obviously, we are the country with the most number of people who are living with HIV, about 7.7 million people but we have been able to ensure that the majority of people have got access to treatment. Dr Fundile Nyati, Proactive Health - CEO

Nyati says South Africa has started implementing the United Nation’s 90-90-90 target which is a goal that was supposed to transpire this year, involving 90% of people knowing their HIV status, 90% of those who are positive should be on treatment, and 90% of all people on treatment should be virally suppressed.

We have not done badly, especially on the first 90%; we actually had 92% of people who are HIV positive know their statuses however on people who are on treatment and those who have viral suppression we have missed the mark. Dr Fundile Nyati, Proactive Health - CEO

Nyati says as much as the country has improved in terms of treatment the biggest challenge the country is facing is the attitude people have towards practicing safe sex.

Practicing prevention has become a problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, Proactive Health - CEO

The one province which has the worst prevalence which is KZN has been the best performing province in terms of the healthcare system relating to HIV/Aids but other provinces have not done so well. Dr Fundile Nyati, Proactive Health - CEO

