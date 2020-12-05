'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance'
South Africa is seeking to secure Covid-19 vaccinations for 10% of its population of roughly 58 million people through COVAX. The full cost of purchasing that number of doses is roughly R2.2 billion of which R327 million rand is a down payment towards the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Africa director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Matshidiso Moeti, last week identified the goal of vaccinating 3% of Africans by March 2021 and 20% by the end of next year.
National Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee says the logistics, cost, and volumes of vaccines should be considered when entering into a vaccine access agreement.
We need to be able to choose a vaccine that is most suitable in our current circumstances.Dr. Angelique Coetzee, National Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)
Coetzee says even though the COVAX initiative is one of three potential strategies to access COVID-19 vaccines. The South African Medical Association (SAMA)is urging the National Department of Health (NDoH) to urgently explore all options in ensuring that health care workers and those most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 receive these vaccines before the winter season.
The vaccine must be available at least by the end of April so that we can vaccine our people before winter hits us, otherwise, we are going to see a lot of deaths coming from vulnerable people that are not vaccinated.Dr. Angelique Coetzee, National Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)
Dr. Coetzee stressed that the choice of vaccine is critical to ensure effective deployment without compromising the cold chain.
Listen to the conversation in detail below...
More from Local
Issues we still have around HIV/Aids treatment
CEO of Proactive Health Dr. Fundile Nyati says KZN has been the best performing province in terms of the healthcare system relating to HIV/AidsRead More
We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the full extent of leaked papers has not been established.Read More
We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa
Provincial Secretary for Denosa in the Eastern Cape Khaya Sodidi says the restriction on the sale of alcohol is welcomed.Read More
Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement while briefing the media on progress of the matric examinations.Read More
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur
IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected.Read More
Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported
Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire.Read More
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes
PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus.Read More
SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical.Read More