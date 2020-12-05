'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance'





South Africa is seeking to secure Covid-19 vaccinations for 10% of its population of roughly 58 million people through COVAX. The full cost of purchasing that number of doses is roughly R2.2 billion of which R327 million rand is a down payment towards the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Africa director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Matshidiso Moeti, last week identified the goal of vaccinating 3% of Africans by March 2021 and 20% by the end of next year.

National Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee says the logistics, cost, and volumes of vaccines should be considered when entering into a vaccine access agreement.

We need to be able to choose a vaccine that is most suitable in our current circumstances. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, National Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)

Coetzee says even though the COVAX initiative is one of three potential strategies to access COVID-19 vaccines. The South African Medical Association (SAMA)is urging the National Department of Health (NDoH) to urgently explore all options in ensuring that health care workers and those most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 receive these vaccines before the winter season.

The vaccine must be available at least by the end of April so that we can vaccine our people before winter hits us, otherwise, we are going to see a lot of deaths coming from vulnerable people that are not vaccinated. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, National Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)

Dr. Coetzee stressed that the choice of vaccine is critical to ensure effective deployment without compromising the cold chain.

