National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse





The first national helpline exclusively dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse was launched on the 2nd of December.

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa’s (NSMSA) is a 24-hour toll-free Shelter Helpline dedicated to assisting victims of domestic abuse access shelter services in each of the nine provinces, while also assisting with a variety of other issues that impact survivors.

National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar joined the Weekend Breakfast reacting to the response they have received since the launch, stressing the importance of this service in South Africa especially now when the country is on lockdown.

We took over 200 calls within a couple of days, we did not expect this many people to call in and the phones are still ringing. Clearly, there is a need. Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa

During level 5 of lockdown, it became particularly evident that we needed a dedicated helpline for women survivors to actually get into shelters. Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa

Bachar says the biggest challenge most shelters face in South Africa is being underfunded by the government, preventing them from rendering many services that most victims need.