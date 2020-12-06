National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse
The first national helpline exclusively dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse was launched on the 2nd of December.
The National Shelter Movement of South Africa’s (NSMSA) is a 24-hour toll-free Shelter Helpline dedicated to assisting victims of domestic abuse access shelter services in each of the nine provinces, while also assisting with a variety of other issues that impact survivors.
National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar joined the Weekend Breakfast reacting to the response they have received since the launch, stressing the importance of this service in South Africa especially now when the country is on lockdown.
We took over 200 calls within a couple of days, we did not expect this many people to call in and the phones are still ringing. Clearly, there is a need.Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa
During level 5 of lockdown, it became particularly evident that we needed a dedicated helpline for women survivors to actually get into shelters.Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa
RELATED: 'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'
Bachar says the biggest challenge most shelters face in South Africa is being underfunded by the government, preventing them from rendering many services that most victims need.
Hopefully, as things go on we will get to the point where the government can see we can’t render the services we want to unless they adequately fund us. This is an ongoing challenge in the shelter space.Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa
More from Local
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta
Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Africa, and her film Barakat.Read More
'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance'
SAMA urges the National Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to healthcare workers and the vulnerable before the winter season.Read More
Issues we still have around HIV/Aids treatment
CEO of Proactive Health Dr. Fundile Nyati says KZN has been the best performing province in terms of the healthcare system relating to HIV/AidsRead More
We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the full extent of leaked papers has not been established.Read More
We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa
Provincial Secretary for Denosa in the Eastern Cape Khaya Sodidi says the restriction on the sale of alcohol is welcomed.Read More
Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement while briefing the media on progress of the matric examinations.Read More
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur
IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected.Read More
Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported
Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire.Read More
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More