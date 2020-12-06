Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse

6 December 2020 8:07 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Abuse
National Shelter Movement
gender based violence

National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter was launched.

The first national helpline exclusively dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse was launched on the 2nd of December.

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa’s (NSMSA) is a 24-hour toll-free Shelter Helpline dedicated to assisting victims of domestic abuse access shelter services in each of the nine provinces, while also assisting with a variety of other issues that impact survivors.

National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar joined the Weekend Breakfast reacting to the response they have received since the launch, stressing the importance of this service in South Africa especially now when the country is on lockdown.

We took over 200 calls within a couple of days, we did not expect this many people to call in and the phones are still ringing. Clearly, there is a need.

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa

During level 5 of lockdown, it became particularly evident that we needed a dedicated helpline for women survivors to actually get into shelters.

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa

RELATED: 'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Bachar says the biggest challenge most shelters face in South Africa is being underfunded by the government, preventing them from rendering many services that most victims need.

Hopefully, as things go on we will get to the point where the government can see we can’t render the services we want to unless they adequately fund us. This is an ongoing challenge in the shelter space.

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Project Lead- National Shelter Movement of South Africa

Amy Jephta

'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta

6 December 2020 10:23 AM

Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Africa, and her film Barakat.

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance'

5 December 2020 10:35 AM

SAMA urges the National Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to healthcare workers and the vulnerable before the winter season.

1d831780-529d-40f3-93e2-db8591bf51f5.jpg

Issues we still have around HIV/Aids treatment

5 December 2020 8:04 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Dr. Fundile Nyati says KZN has been the best performing province in terms of the healthcare system relating to HIV/Aids

exam-desk-venue-paper-test-school-learner-hall-pupils-123rf

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi

4 December 2020 5:33 PM

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the full extent of leaked papers has not been established.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa

4 December 2020 4:50 PM

Provincial Secretary for Denosa in the Eastern Cape Khaya Sodidi says the restriction on the sale of alcohol is welcomed.

Angie

Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2

4 December 2020 3:09 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement while briefing the media on progress of the matric examinations.

gklj7crlgyrcoojoartmjpg

When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur

4 December 2020 11:54 AM

IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected.

engengif

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

4 December 2020 8:48 AM

Emergency services are on the scene to try and extinguish the fire.

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

